Sisters raise money for hospital

During the U.S. 127 garage sale, three sisters — Mycaela, Myleaka, and Myalynn Massey — sold bottled water and flavoring to raise money for the Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus. Their baby sister, Mykinley, was a patient there for 200 days and came home right before the sale. The sisters were able to raise $349.69 through their water sales and other donations given to them, and would like to thank everyone that bought water or donated to their cause. photo provided