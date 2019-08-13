Random Thoughts: Martell & much more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Former Ohio State quarterback Tate Martell, Major League Baseball scheduling, instant replay for OHSAA football finals, fantasy football, Dak Prescott, and preseason rankings for the Northwest Conference and the Western Buckeye League are among this week’s Random Thoughts.

Tate Martell

It was announced on Monday that former Ohio State backup quarterback Tate Martell didn’t win this season’s starting job at Miami (FL).

In fact, it appears he’ll be the third string signal caller, after redshirt freshman Jarren Williams and last year’s starter, N’Kosi Williams, unless Williams transfers.

I’ve wondered for a while if Martell was good enough to be a starting quarterback at a major Division I college. He may have been overhyped coming out of high school. I don’t want to kick him while he’s down and I’m not saying he’s a bad football player or anything of the sort, but it seems he may be better suited to a mid-major Division I school or even an FCS school.

When he announced he was leaving OSU, I mentioned he should consider going home to UNLV, where his high school coach is the head coach.

Regardless of what he chooses to do now, stay at Miami or transfer yet again, I wish him the best of luck.

Instant replay

It hasn’t been widely publicized yet, but the Ohio High School Athletic Association will use instant replay, when necessary, at this year’s state football finals.

Calls involving fumbles, interceptions and scoring plays are among things that may be reviewed.

Instant replay will not be used during the regular season or the first four weeks of the postseason.

MLB

Major League Baseball released the 2020 schedule for all 30 teams on Monday.

I’ll ask again – why Cleveland opening at home on March 26? Why is Chicago hosting Kansas City?

Note to MLB: it’s still cold in those cities in late March and snow isn’t out of the question.

Barkley or McCaffery?

After a three year hiatus, I’m rejoining the fantasy football wars and I have the second overall pick.

In my mind, it’s ether Saquon Barkley or Christian McCaffery, whichever is on the board. If Patrick Mahomes is taken No. 1 overall, then I need to choose between Barkley or McCaffery. Am I wrong for leaning toward McCaffery?

Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott apparently wants a new contract that pays him $40 million a year.

One can easily argue that no professional sports athlete is worth that kind of money, but on the quarterback pay scale, he doesn’t belong in that echelon.

Preseason rankings

Check our Sports page on Wednesday for our Northwest Conference preseason football poll, then check back on Thursday for our Western Buckeye League poll.

I’ll say this now – both the NWC and the WBL should have very interesting title races this fall.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.