Law Enforcement 8/13/19

Van Wert Police

August 9, 8:42 p.m. — Chad W. Diltz, 43, of 604 Leeson Ave., and Samuel D. Whisman, 27, of 309-B E. Main St., were both cited for disorderly conduct in connection with a fight near the intersection of Main and Walnut streets.

August 11, 11:44 a.m. — Kevin D. Davis, 42, of 219 College Ave., was cited for operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI), and possession of marijuana paraphernalia as a result of a traffic stop in the 100 block of West Jackson Street.

August 10, 4:29 p.m. — Keri L. Parsons, 35, of Spencerville, was cited for domestic violence as a result of an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of South Shannon Street.

August 11, 6:01 p.m. — Tasha E. Cansler, 41, of 408 E. Main St., was cited for obstructing official business and criminal trespass for an incident that occurred at 1039 Shawnee Drive.

August 10, 10:26 p.m. — Teagon E. Thatcher, 18, of 429 S. Walnut St., was arrested on a warrant issued in Van Wert Municipal Court while in the 400 block of South Walnut Street.

August 9, 11:50 p.m. — Mica F. Closson, 32, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 14, was cited for disorderly conduct for an incident in the 600 block of West Main Street.

August 9, 8:49 a.m. — Joseph M. Hammond, 33, of 727 Glenn St., was arrested on a warrant issued by Ashland County Common Pleas Court while at his residence.

August 8, 9:53 a.m. — Eric M. Martin, 21, of 239 N. Jefferson St., Apt. 28, was cited for domestic violence for an incident that occurred at his residence.

August 8, 4:46 p.m. — Richard J. Raber, 27, of 816 W. Main St., Apt. 40, was cited for possession of drug abuse instruments and drug paraphernalia while near the intersection of Central Avenue and Market Street.

August 7, 5:40 a.m. — Preston M. Kleman, 19, and Albert M. Hughes IV, 18, both of Lima, were charged with theft for an alleged shoplifting incident at the local Walmart store.

August 7, 11:50 a.m. — Juanita M. Holbrook Ginter, 43, of 727 Glenn St., was cited for OVI and possession of drug abuse instruments after a traffic stop in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue. A passenger in her vehicle, Justin M. Watts, 39, also of 727 Glenn St., was arrested on an outstanding warrant in the same incident.