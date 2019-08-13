Lancers host golf invite

Lincolnview finished third out of seven teams at the Lincolnview Golf Invitational held Monday at Hickory Sticks Golf Course. St. Henry captured first with 329 team points, followed by Allen East (351), the Lancers (373), Parkway (375), Crestview (431) and Lima Sr. (482). Pictured above are Lincolnview’s Avery Slusher (97), Cole Binkley (93), Dane Ebel, Landon Price (88), Grant Glossett (95) and Evan Miller. Brett Hammons photo