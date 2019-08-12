More than 100 people attended a memorial service for Jasmine Coleman Saturday evening in Fountain Park. The young woman died Friday at the age of 25. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 08/12/19 at 7:57 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story
More than 100 people attended a memorial service for Jasmine Coleman Saturday evening in Fountain Park. The young woman died Friday at the age of 25. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 08/12/19 at 7:57 am. FILED UNDER: Top Story
Copyright © 2010-2019 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC