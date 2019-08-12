Monday Mailbag: August 12, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about the Cincinnati Reds, area high school conferences, Van Wert volleyball and the University of Michigan.

Q: Can the Reds realistically make the playoffs? Name withheld upon my request

A: Can they? Yes. Will they? I’m not so sure.

There’s no doubt the team is playing better now than early in the season, but I can’t help but think the slow start will probably be too much to overcome.

I’d love to see them get in and I’d love to see their American League and Ohio counterparts, the Cleveland Indians get into the postseason as well.

Q: What are your thoughts on schools changing conference affiliations? For example, it seems that some schools are not very competitive in their conference but would be a better fit in another conference.

I’m also thinking of, as a totally different past situation, Lima Central Catholic in the NWC for a few years, then opting to become independent — why?

The NWCC has also had several changes in recent years — and will have a couple more dropouts in the next year or two. Name withheld upon request

A: When you look at the conferences around the area, there’s no doubt that some changes would make better geographical sense.

Parkway is a good example – many people wonder why the Panthers haven’t joined the NWC, but it’s not that simple. First, a conference has to be ready to expand/accept new members. Second, I would imagine Parkway is able to enjoy nice gate receipts from the ultra competitive Midwest Athletic Conference. I’m not so sure they’d see that kind of cash in the Northwest Conference, but that’s just my line of thinking.

Of course, there are other schools that seemingly could make a move, but you get the idea.

As for Lima Central Catholic, it’s my understanding that they withdrew from the NWC over competitive concerns expressed by other conference members. In other words, the Thunderbirds were winning too much.

Most schools don’t want to become an independent with no conference or league affiliation. Simply put, it’s really no fun being an independent.

If I’m correct, Riverside and Sidney Lehman Catholic are leaving the Northwest Central Conference to join a new conference that will also include Covington, Bethel, Miami East, Milton-Union, Northridge and Troy Christian. The move will take effect after the 2020-2021 school year and I suspect that has something to do with travel.

That will leave Elgin, Hardin Northern, Perry, Ridgemont, Temple Christian, USV and Waynsfield-Goshen. They may have to tough it out that way for a while.

Q: Will you be doing a preview of Van Wert volleyball, like you did for the tennis team? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes indeed, along with previews of Crestview and Lincolnview volleyball. Look for those in the coming days.

It should be a very fun volleyball season in Van Wert County.

Q: Many people think this is the year that Michigan finally wins the Big 10 football title. What do you think? Name withheld upon request

A: If they don’t win it this year, I’m not quite sure when they will.

The Wolverines have Iowa, Michigan State and Ohio State at home. There is an early season matchup (the Big 10 opener actually), but I think they’ll be okay there, and they do have a late season game at Penn State.

If they don’t win the conference title this year, things could get ugly in Ann Arbor.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.