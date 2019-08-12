Linda A. Engle

Linda A. Engle, 54, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019, at St. Rita’s Medical Center in Lima.

She was born November 28, 1964, in Toledo, the daughter of John and Earline (Osting) Williams, who both survive in Delphos. On January 7, 2007, she married Jason Engle, and he also survives in Delphos.

Other survivors include a son, Brett Daniel of Lima; six daughters, Amanda (Allen) Poe of North Carolina, Kristin (Brian) Stalder of Cleveland, Lauren Hale of Lima, Kelly (Nichole Devaugh) Engle of Indiana, Kayla Engle of Ottoville, and Kera Engle of Columbus; two brothers, Jim (Deanna) Williams of Delphos and Dan (Sue) Williams of Ottoville; and four grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 6 p.m. Friday, August 16, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of the services at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: St. Rita’s Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.