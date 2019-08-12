VW Lady Cougars streak past Archbold

Van Wert independent sports

ARCHBOLD — Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team opened the 2019 season in style on Saturday with a 5-0 sweep of Archbold.

In her first varsity match and at first singles, freshman Grace Lott defeated Archbold junior Maggie Henry 6-1, 6-2, while senior Alli Morrow enjoyed a 6-2, 6-2 win over Elizabeth Mignin at second singles. At third singles, junior Lizzie Rutkowski recorded a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sara Lovejoy.

The first doubles team of senior Paige Moonshower and junior Allie Etter defeated Archbold’s Adriana Thompson and Mya Stucky 6-0, 6-1, and the second doubles team of seniors Kaylee Jennings and Jada Buckner topped Katie Rose and Abbie Elkins 6-2, 6-2.

“It’s always great to open up the season with a win, but a 5-0 win is special, Van Wert head coach Eli Alvarez said. “That’s something we were not able to accomplish last year. Top to bottom everyone was on top of their game, including the JVs. Hopefully this will set the tone for us going forward this season.”

In junior varsity action, Natalie Benner won her singles match and Kendall Rauch and Sophie Rutkowski won their doubles match.

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to play at Sidney Lehman Catholic on Tuesday before opening the home portion of the schedule Thursday against Defiance.