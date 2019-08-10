Jasmine Coleman

Jasmine Coleman made her beautiful debut into this world on October 24, 1993, at Van Wert County Hospital.

Jasmine was the beloved daughter of Don and Faith (King) Coleman and the best big sister to Kali Coleman and fur brother Oscar, all of Van Wert. She was the love of a lifetime to her fiancé, Xavier Brodeur. Her memory lives on through all of them, as well as her many family members and friends.

Jasmine was a 2012 graduate of Crestview High School, where she enjoyed her love of music through band and show choir. Jasmine attended Middle Point United Methodist Church.

She was a longtime employee at Century Trading and loved her position as “tool girl.” After being a recipient of a double-lung transplant on New Year’s Eve 2015, Jasmine found her passion in advocating for the importance of being an organ donor. Through doing that she was able to touch so many lives. Through sharing her incredible story, she made a big impact, not just on our community but on people around the country.

Jasmine was the epitome of what it means to be strong and courageous, as she had to spend most of her life fighting battles, facing adversities, and all the trials and tribulations that were presented to her, not always with a smile on her face, but always overcoming.

Jasmine completed her journey on Earth and gained her heavenly healing in the early morning hours of Friday, August 9, at the Cleveland Clinic, surrounded by family and friends.

A Celebration of Jasmine’s Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, officiated by Pastor Tom Owens. Private family burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, at the church.

If you would like to honor her memory, preferred memorials include donations to the Cleveland Clinic Lung Transplant Unit.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.