Cougars, Panthers play at Celina Invite

Van Wert independent sports

CELINA — Van Wert shot a 383 as a team and finished 14th out of 18 teams at the Celina Invitational at the Celina Lynx Golf Club on Friday.

Evan Knittle led the Cougars with an 86, followed by Zane Fast (96). Jace Fast fired a 96 and Cameron Terhark carded a 103.

Parkway finished 15th with 385 team points was led by Caden Slusher and Gabe Schaff, who each shot a 91. Hunter Bruns carded a 100, followed by Breyden Bruns (103).

Elida won the Invite with a team score of 318, followed by Findlay (335) and Delphos St. John’s (338).

Van Wert will host Wayne Trace at Willow Bend Country Club on Monday.