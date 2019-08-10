Jubilee Park to host wiffleball tourney

Van Wert independent sports

The first annual Wiffleball Tournament, sponsored by WalMart and Lee Kinstle GM Sales and Service, will take place on Sunday at Jubilee Park in Van Wert.

Games are scheduled to begin at noon and run continuously throughout the afternoon.

The tournament will have two divisions – the Rookie Division will have eight teams with players entering eighth grade or under, and the Major Division, which will seven teams and will feature freshman level and up players.

Teams in the Rookie Division are: the Shhmacks, Bee Gee Realty, All-Ohio Ichird Elite, Slugger Sisters, Backyard Bombers, Don’s Yard Dogs, Smiley Park Guardians and the Grand Slam Girls.

Teams in the Major Division are: Seal Team Ricks, NWO Ballers, The Blackouts, Pitchslapped, YMCA, Wren Restaurant Bunnies and The Convicts.

All proceeds will benefit Van Wert Youth Baseball.