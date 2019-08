Wren Wiffleball pairings released

WREN – Pairings are set for the 2019 Wren Wiffleball Tournament, August 16 and 17 at Wrenway Park.

Friday, August 16



Eager Beavers vs Overholt Moorman 6 p.m.

Ball Busters vs Wren Restaurant Bunnies 6:50 p.m.

Average Joes vs MKS Siding 7:40 p.m.

Bird Dogs vs Luginbill Construction 8:30 p.m.



Saturday, August 17



Honeybadgers vs Putman Stables 8:30 a.m.

MOB ( Mixture of Brothers ) vs Longballers 9:20 a.m.

Tigers vs NWO Welch Trophy 10:10 a.m.

Midwest Sports vs Clean 13 11 a.m.