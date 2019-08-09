VW Concert Band to perform August 16

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday, August 16, the Van Wert Area Community Concert Band will present a concert in the band shell of Fountain Park in Van Wert. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. and is free to the public.

Bob Loughrige

Music to be performed that night will include the 1971 CBS sports theme “Championship”, Michael W. Smith’s “Emmanuel”, 1954 doo-wop hit by the Penguins “EarthAngel”, Styx’s 1978 billboard hit “Come Sail Away”, and John Philip Sousa’s “The Belle of Chicago” march.

Also featured on the concert will be tenor saxophone soloist Bob Loughrige playing “Harlem Nocturne”. Loughrige was a well-known band director at Celina High School and legendary jazz musician in the Lima and surrounding area. Many will remember him, his brother, Boyd, and Jerry Amato as members of the popular dance and jazz band the Pastels. Loughrige also formed the 16-member jazz group The West Ohio Big Band”.

The August 16 concert will conclude with rousing songs related to The Ohio State University, including “Carmen Ohio”, “Across The Field”, “The Hey Song”, and “Hang On Sloopy”.

A food stand will be available prior to the concert provided by the District Order of Eastern Star starting at 5 p.m.

Join the band, directed by Richard Sherrick and featuring members from Van Wert, Glenmore, Delphos, Convoy, Chattanooga, Middle Point, Coldwater, and Rockford. In the event of inclement weather, the program will be moved to an announced location or canceled. Listen to the local radio station for this information.