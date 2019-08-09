Marsh adds Foster Care licensing worker

VW independent/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation has hired Brenna Hayes, LSW, to join the Foster Care and Adoption Division as a licensing specialist and consultant. Hayes is a recent graduate of Bowling Green State University, with a bachelor’s degree in social work and a minor in psychology.

Brenna Hayes

Hayes brings with her a variety of experiences and goals for helping children and families. As a licensed social worker, she says that she has a heart for kids and wants to help meet the needs in foster care.

“I am very family-oriented and what it comes down to is that I want to help,” Hayes noted. “If I can help a youth find a home or be positive influence in their lives, I’m happy.”

Through her internship at Terra State Community College, Hayes worked with the Disability Services office and the counseling center. Among her accomplishments was starting the first support group on campus.

“We mostly worked one-on-one with individuals, developing success plans, including goals and objectives, and coordinating services on and off campus services,” she said.

Hayes added that she has worked with youths and young adults with “exceptionalities” in various settings. “For clarification, ‘exceptionalities’ is a term that I have really enjoyed using in place of ‘disabilities’, she said. “I heard it once from a colleague and student and I think it is more empowering.”

There are several goals Hayes has set for herself in her new position, although, mostly, she said, she wants to help.

“I want to help families and youth have a supportive environment,” she noted. “In my new role, I hope to help train prospective foster parents and really make sure that youth coming into our environments and our families feel supported and connected. In the end, we’re here to make a difference, so I want to do just that, whether it’s something small or something bigger.”

In her free time, Hayes loves to travel and cook and makes a great chicken parmesan. She credits her family for their continued support of her goals.

“My family, parents, and grandparents have always been very supportive in my endeavors and impacted my appreciation for family systems,” she said.

The Marsh Foundation is a not-for-profit children’s services agency that provides services in a variety of settings. Services include group homes, family foster care (ages birth-17), an intensive treatment program, adoption and independent living services. Located in Van Wert, the organization’s group homes are licensed for up to 30 children ages 7-17, offers an on-campus school for grades 2-12 and provides a variety of clinical services to group home residents, foster care children and community members.