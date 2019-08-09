Jr. Fair plans Celebration Sunday events

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Junior Fair has announced events for its Celebration Sunday, to be held August 18. The events will be held at the Marsh Foundation, 1229 Lincoln Highway in Van Wert.

Events that day will include the King and Queen Coronation, Cloverbud Graduation Ceremony, 4-H Fashion Style Review, and the 4-H Awards Ceremony. The schedule of events is as follows:

2 p.m. — King and Queen coronation

3 p.m. — Cloverbud Graduation

3:30 p.m. — Style Review

5 p.m. — 4-H Awards Ceremony

Join Junior Fair members for an afternoon of reflection and celebrating Junior Fair youth achievements, as well as to thank the many donors and volunteers for their contributions.