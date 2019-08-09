CMS sets date for sixth-grade orientation

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Middle School will be holding sixth grade orientation on Wednesday, August 14, at 6:30 p.m., in the auditeria for all incoming sixth graders and their parents.

Students will be able to meet their teachers, as well as visit classrooms, locate lockers, and walk through daily schedules. Parents who have not already used the OneView online application to fill out forms will be provided an opportunity to do so. Student school and laptop fees may also be paid during the evening or on the EZ-Pay link on the school website.

For more information, call the Crestview office at 419.749.9100, option 2.