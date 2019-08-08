Van Wert County HS golf roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert County’s high school golf teams took advantage of beautiful weather on Wednesday, competing in various outings. Below are the results from each event.

Lincolnview at Woodmore Invitational

BOWLING GREEN — Lincolnview opened the boys’ golf season with a seventh place finish at the 13-team Wildcat Invitational at Stone Ridge Golf Club in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

Landon Price carded a 91 to lead the Lancers, while Grant Glossett finished with a 93. Evan Miller was right behind with a 94, followed by Dane Ebel (95) and Cole Binkley (104). Avery Slusher recorded a score of 113.

Pettisville won the invite, followed by Lakota and St. Henry.

Lincolnview will compete in the Paulding Invitational at the Auglaize Country Club on Friday.

Crestview vs. Delphos Jefferson, Ada

DELPHOS — Crestview opened the season on Wednesday, finishing third in a Northwest Conference tri-match against Delphos Jefferson and Ada at the Delphos Country Club.

The Wildcats finished with 184 points, followed by Ada (203) and Crestview (216).

Evan Scarlett topped Knight golfers by carding a 49, while Dillon Underwood fired a 51. Scott Bowman finished with a 54 and Will Sharpe shot a 62.

Crestview will play Ada and Bluffton at the Bluffton Golf Course today.

Van Wert competes at Wildcat Invitational

OTTAWA — Elida won the Wildcat Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club on Wednesday.

The Bulldogs finished with 317 team points, followed by Kalida (323) and Ottawa-Glandorf (326). Van Wert finished 14th out of 18 teams with a score of 377.

Zane Fast led the Cougars with a 91, followed by Evan Knittle (93), Jace Fast (95) and Cameron Terhark (98).

Van Wert will compete in the Greenville Invitational today.

Lady Lancers at Mercer County Elks

CELINA — St. Henry took top honors and Lincolnview finished seventh at the Gary Broering St. Henry Memorial held at Mercer County Elks on Wednesday.

Shiann Kraft, who earned a $500 college scholarship from the Gary Broering family, fired a 96 to lead the Lady Lancers, followed by Winter Boroff (108), Adalee Purk (130) and Aryonna Hoghe (131).

St. Henry finished with 366 team points, followed by runner up Coldwater (393). Wapakoneta took third place with 427 points, followed by Fort Recovery (433), New Bremen (436), Fort Loramie (454), Lincolnview (465) and Marion Local (481).

Lincolnview will face Delphos Jefferson and Marion Local today at the Mercer County Elks.