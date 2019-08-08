Mildred P. Bollenbacher

Mildred P. Bollenbacher, 88, of Rockford, died early Thursday morning, August 8, 2019, at the Laurels of Shane Hill in Rockford.

She was born October 2, 1930, in Celina, Mercer County, the daughter of Raymond V. and Hila (Kull) Snider, who both preceded her in death. On December 18, 1948, she married Robert Paul Bollenbacher, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include three children, Rebecca (Terry) McMillen, Donna (Lowell) Warthman, and Jeffrey (Ginger) Bollenbacher, all of Rockford; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great grandchild; a sister, Anna Lee Linn of Celina; one sister-in-law, Rita Snider, of Celina; and a sister-and brother-in-law, Vickie and Tim Bollenbacher of Rockford.

A son, Ron Bollenbacher, three brothers, Art, Marvin, and Lewis Snider; and a granddaughter, Amy Kaehr, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 10, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Ken Meyer officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Rockford Tree Committee, Rockford EMS, Rockford Recreation Association, and Rockford Fire Department.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.