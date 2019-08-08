General election races, issues announced

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A three-way mayoral race, one Van Wert City Council contest, and several other county races are all slated for the November general election ballot, according to the Van Wert County Board of Elections.

Two independents, former mayor Don Farmer and Stephen J. “Joe” Jared, will challenge Republican nominee Ken Markward in the Van Wert mayoral race.

Van Wert County voters mark their ballots at the Van Wert County Council on Aging’s Senior Center during a previous election. VW independent file photo

All other city positions are unopposed, except for Council’s First Ward, where incumbent Jeff Agler, a Democrat, is being challenged by David J. Bashore, who lists no party affiliation.

Steven Hellman is seeking Markward’s Third Ward Council seat unopposed, while Andrew Davis is running the Fourth Ward seat being vacated by Steve Trittschuh.

In Middle Point, Mark Dickman and Ken Myers are both seeking the mayor’s position, while Lauren Honigford and Cotey Schoeff are running for an unexpired term on Middle Point Village Council.

Running for full terms ending December 31, 2023, are Cathleen E. Malone and Gary S. Myers.

That village also seeks renewal of a 1.3-mill, five-year current expenses levy and a 3-mill, five-year fire protection levy.

In Venedocia, Vernon Hobbs and Matthew J. King are running for mayor.

In Willshire, Michael T. Biberstine, Denise (Brown) Knowles, Reneé Linn, and Erica Pond, are running for an unexpired term that ends December 31, 2021. That village also has a 3-mill, five-year fire protection renewal levy, two renewal current expenses levies, one for 2 mills and one for 1 mill, both for five years, and an issue requesting the sale of wine and mixed beverages by the package for off-site consumption only.

Wren has no mayoral candidate filed. The village has a 2-mill, five-year EMS renewal issue on the ballot, as well as an issue to adopt a sensible marijuana ordinance that lowers the penalty for misdemeanor marijuana offenses to the lowest penalty allowed by state law.

In Pleasant Township, Robert Hargreave and Stephen T. Mengerink are both running for an unexpired term that ends December 31, 2021, while Gary Ashbaugh, Jay Gamble, and Tyler C. Holdgreve are running for full terms. There are also three candidates for the township’s fiscal officer position, including Kelly J. Bartz, incumbent Linda M. Hartman, and Troy Oechsle.

Ridge Township has fire protection issues replacement levies for both its East and West fire districts. The East District is seeking a 1.5-mill and an additional 0.3-mill, five-year fire levy, while the West District has a 1-mill and 0.3-mill addition for five years.

None of the school districts have contested races for their respective boards of elections (click here for a full listing of candidates and issues for the November 5 general election).