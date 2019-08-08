11 people arraigned on grand jury indictments in court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

A total of 11 people were arraigned on grand jury indictments, while two others were sentenced, during criminal hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Those arraigned include the following:

Jayson M. Foppe, 19, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of felonious assault, a first-degree felony, and assault, a felony of the fourth degree. He was ordered held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond, along with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 28.

Robert C. Ericson, 57, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of domestic violence, each a felony of the fourth degree. Ericson was ordered held on a $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 28.

Austin L. Ladd, 29, of Delphos, entered a not guilty plea to two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, one count of aggravated possession of drugs, all felonies of the third degree, and one count of possession of hashish. Specifications were also included on the aggravated trafficking and possession counts related to forfeiture of money and property. A $50,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Ladd will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. August 28.

Erik J. Buzard, 23, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, each a felony of the second degree, and one count of trespass in a habitation, a third-degree felony; A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Buzard will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, September 4.

Valerie C. Parent, 38, of Delphos, entered not guilty pleas to nine counts of tampering with records, each a felony of the third degree, and six counts of Medicaid eligibility fraud, each a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 4.

Jeremy Bradford Nielsen, 40, of Ohio City, pleaded not guilty to one count each of arson, a felony of the fourth degree, and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony offense. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 4.

Ashley L. Lewis, 39, of Convoy, entered guilty pleas to three counts of gross sexual imposition, each a felony of the third degree. Lewis was released on a surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim, and he will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 4.

Jeremy C. Dunbar, 22, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 4.

Marah J. Davis, 28, of Decatur, Indiana, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 4.

Mackenzie Allen, 19, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count each of theft and identity fraud, each a felony of the fifth degree. She was released on a surety bond, with an order to have no contact with the alleged victim, and will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. September 4.

Justin W. Diltz, 64, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. He was released on a surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. September 4.

Those sentenced included Anthony Oliver, 24, of Van Wert, who was give 24 months in prison on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Oliver credit for 127 days already served.

Danielle Alyse Bledsoe, 22, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to a prosecutor’s bill of information on a charge of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was sentenced to one day in jail and must pay restitution of $100 to the victim in the case.

Idris Nuriddeen, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by possessing drug abuse instruments. He also pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to 13 months in prison on the probation violation charge and 17 months on the trafficking count, with both sentences to run concurrently to one another. He was given 112 days’ credit toward the probation violation sentence.

Daniel A. Huber, 39, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond and treatment in lieu of conviction program by possessing illegal drugs and drug abuse instruments. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Alonzo Munoz, 26, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by failing to report to probation as required, and by also testing positive for drugs. He was sentenced to 150 days in jail, with credit for 89 days already served.

Toree F. Riddle, 32, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, admitted to violating her bond by failing to appear for a hearing. A $10,000 cash/commercial surety bond was set in the case and Riddle will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.