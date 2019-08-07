Hidden Spaces event coming this Friday

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that this year’s Hidden Spaces event conducted by Main Street Van Wert is being held this Friday, August 9, from 5-8 p.m.

Tickets are limited and cost $10 apiece and can be purchased at the Main Street Van Wert office, 136, E. Main St., or at Truly Divine, Collins Fine Foods, or the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce office.

The locations are a secret until the day of the event, when maps of this year’s hidden spaces will be distributed to ticketholders at the MSVW office, who can then head out for self-guided tours of the 2019 spaces.

The event has been a popular one among local residents — especially those who enjoy the history of Van Wert’s downtown district, as well as seeing areas usually closed to the public.