VW, Lady Lancers open golf season

Van Wert independent sports

The 2019 high school golf season began on Monday with Van Wert competing in the 21-team Defiance Golf Invitational and Lincolnview hosting the Lancer Lady Invite.

Van Wert finishes 13th

DEFIANCE – At Eagle Rock Golf Course, North Central edged Pettisville by one stroke, 333-334, to win the Defiance Invite. Van Wert finished 13th with a team score of 378. Kalida finished fifth, Wayne Trace sixth, Antwerp 10th and Paulding 15th.

Evan Knittle fired a 90 to lead the Cougars, while Zane Fast and Cameron Terhark each shot a 95. Jace Fast finished with a 98 in the first outing of the season.

Wayne Trace was led by Kaden Sutton’s 79. Dane More and Cale Crosby each shot a 92 and Reid Miller carded a score of 95.

Van Wert is scheduled to play in the Wildcat Invitational at Moose Landing Country Club Golf Course in Ottawa on Wednesday.

Lincolnview finishes fourth

Wayne Trace won the competitive Lady Lancer Invite at Willow Bend Country Club, finishing with a team score of 403. Fort Recovery was second (427), followed by Celina (430) and Lincolnview (431). Antwerp finished fifth and Defiance and Fairview finished in a sixth place tie.

Lincolnview was led by Shiann Kraft, who finished third with a score of 91 followed by Winter Boroff, who shot a 98. Lady Lancer teammates Aryonna Hoghe and Adalee Purk shot a 109 and 133 respectively.

Wayne Trace was led by match medalist Kenadie Daeger, who fired a 74. Claire Sinn shot a 96, followed by Emma Crosby (112), Riley Daeger (117), and Ali Denny (126).

The Lady Lancers will compete in the Gary Broering Memorial at the Mercer County Elks Club in Celina on Wednesday.