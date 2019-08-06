United Way sets Day of Caring date, community partner

Vantage Career Center staff and students work to process food and other items donated as part of the 2018 United Way of Van Wert County’s annual Day of Caring Food Drive. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

The United Way of Van Wert County has scheduled this year’s Day of Caring for Friday, September 27, at Vantage Career Center.

Food barrels will be placed at many industries and businesses throughout town for the month of September. The public will be able to donate anytime until September 27, when the barrels are picked up and sorted at the event. The goal for this year’s event is 45,000 items. A collaboration will take place between local organizations and food will be disbursed between the Salvation Army, Trinity Friends Church, and the Van Wert Cooperative Ministries Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church.

The annual Blood Drive will be held at Trinity Friends Church September 27 as well, with a goal of 185 units of blood donated. The drive is from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

To schedule a blood donation appointment, call 800.RED.CROSS or go to redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “vwdoc”.

This year’s community partner is Brewed Expressions. A United Way community partner is a company that has never had a campaign before and wants to volunteer for Day of Caring and other events, while also sharing about United Way.

Brewed Expressions has committed this year to doing volunteer work as the United Way’s community partner, as well as promoting the United Way in the community.

Those interested in volunteering should call the United Way office at 419.238.6689.