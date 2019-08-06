Lady Cougars ready for tennis season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

With a senior laden roster, plenty of returning experience and increased numbers, Van Wert’s girls’ tennis team is eyeing a very successful 2019 campaign.

“We return five varsity letter winners, two of which were first time winners a year ago,” second year head coach Eli Alvarez said. “We look to improve from four wins a year ago (4-7, 4-5 WBL) and our sights are set on a top four Western Buckeye League finish.”

Alvarez said along with the Lady Cougars, Shawnee and Wapakoneta are expected to be WBL title contenders this year. The latter two have dominated the league standings for six conseuctive seasons. Shawnee has won the previous two WBL championships.

Members of Van Wert’s tennis team practice in preparation for the 2019 season, which begins this weekend. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

Van Wert’s list of returning letter winners includes the first doubles team of senior Paige Moonshower and junior Allie Etter, who advanced to the Division II districts at Bowling Green State University last fall; senior Alli Morrow, who saw time at first and second singles; junior Lizzie Rutkowski, who played at second and third singles, and senior Jada Buckner, who saw action at second doubles.

Morrow will play first or second singles this season, with freshman Grace Lott also filling one of those spots. Rutkowski, senior Kendall Rauch and sophomore Natalie Benner are competing for time at third singles, while senior Kaylee Jennings, who played some at second doubles last season, will return to that spot along with Buckner.

Other players on the roster include juniors Jamie Burenga, Tayzia Havill and Sophie Rutkowski; sophomores Jadyn Bullinger, Anna Cassidy and Anna Wasson, and freshmen Whitley Fast, Ashlyn Jennings, Piper Pierce, Livy Quillen, Sydney Rauch and Olivia Rutkowski.

“Our five seniors will be instrumental in helping us reach our goals this season,” Alvarez said. “They have been very loyal and dedicated to the program, and we hope to send them out on the right foot.”

“This is my fifth year coaching and third year coaching girls (one as an assistant) and already this is my favorite team,” Alvarez continued. “We have 21 girls (up from 14 last season), and they all get along with each other, no one player thinks they’re better than the others.”

“I love this team’s ability to compete with one another, but also have fun together. They know the difference between the two, when its time to compete, and when its time to goof off and have fun.”

“The future looks bright for Van Wert tennis and we are determined to be contenders Western Buckeye League and northwest Ohio for years to come.”

The Lady Cougars are scheduled to open the season Saturday at Archbold, before playing at Sidney Lehman Catholic next Tuesday. The home opener will be Thursday, August 15, against Defiance.