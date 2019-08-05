VWHS selling sports passes, football tix

Van Wert independent sports

Sports passes for the 2019-2020 Van Wert High School athletic year are now available.

All passes are for home events only. Adult passes exclude varsity and junior varsity football and boys’ basketball, along with tournaments. Reserved seat football tickets may be purchased separately. Student passes are good for all home events except for tournaments.

Prices and forms are available online at: https://www.cougars.vwcs.net/docs/district/athletics/2019-2020%20fall%20athletic%20passes_fillable%20form.pdf?id=1228