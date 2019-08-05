VWCS partners with online forms service

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert City Schools is now partnering with FinalForms, an online forms and data management service. FinalForms allows parents to complete and sign back-to-school and athletic participation forms for their student(s).

In addition, FinalForms saves data from season-to-season and year-to-year, meaning users will never need to enter the same information twice. FinalForms also pre-populates information wherever possible, for students belonging to the same family, saving parents time.

Users may review data at any time to verify it is current. They will be required to sign forms once per year and after any update.

To get started, visit www.vwcs.net and click the “FinalForms” option under the “Parents” tab at the top. Then click on the “Parent Playbook” to learn how to get registered with FinalForms. Those who require any assistance during the process should scroll to bottom of the FinalForms webpage and click “Use Support” in the right-hand corner.

Van Wert City Schools is asking that all parents use FinalForms.

Register at https://vanwert-oh.finalforms.com and follow the prompts to create your account, create students and sign your forms.

Note: If a student is new to the district (kindergarteners and transfers), be sure to click the “New to District” checkbox when registering a student. If your student already attends Van Wert City Schools and is moving up a building (for example, from elementary to middle school, do not click the “New to District” option.)

VWCS officials look forward to having a streamlined process for all paperwork district-wide and appreciate everyone’s help and patience while making this transition.