VW County court sets notary deadlines

VW independent/submitted information

In December 2018, Governor Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 263, titled the Notary Public Modernization Act. Among other things, the legislation shifts the application, recordation, and discipline of notary commissions from Common Pleas Courts to the Ohio Secretary of State.

The Act repeals the authority of Common Pleas Courts to accept and process notary public applications as of September 19. Therefore, the local Common Pleas Court has set the following deadlines:

Deadline to submit an application to become a notary public: September 10

Deadline to submit a Renewal Application: September 10

Notaries that miss any of the deadlines above should contact the Ohio Secretary of State at 614.644.4559 for further guidance on how to process a Notary Public application and/or renewal moving forward.

Additional details about the Notary Public Modernization Act can be found here:

Also see Ohio R.C. Section 147.01 — be sure to check statutes effective prior to September 20 and effective after September 19 — or the Secretary of State’s website.