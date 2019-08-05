Project clean…

First Presbyterian Church Vacation Bible School mission project for the past week was Project Clean: collect laundry soap, dryer sheets, and fabric softener. With the help of VBS explorers and the congregation, the church collected around 60 items during the VBS week. VBS organizers wanted to do something to help support the needs in the community, realizing that laundry supplies are an expensive budget expense, and hopes the mission project will assist families in the area at this time. The items will be delivered to the First Methodist Food Pantry and to the Salvation Army. Shown are Keaten Welch, Kemlynn Welch, Kaiven Welch, Keiley Welch, Grayson Baker, and Ella Crosby. photo provided