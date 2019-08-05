PPEC gives $12,126 to 11 groups, including 3 in county
VW independent/submitted information
PAULDING — Small coins make a big difference when Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members join together to fund change in their communities. In fact, $12,126 in second-quarter grants was distributed to 11 local organizations through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.
Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.
Since Operation Round Up’s inception in 2010, it has provided more than $429,382 to over 147 organizations in Indiana and Ohio. Van Wert County recipients include:
- Main Street Van Wert: $1,000
- First United Methodist Church (Operation Back to School) $1,000
- Van Wert Middle School: $500
Other organizations receiving donations include:
- Lima Symphony Orchestra: $1,000
- Putnam County YMCA: $1,500
- Friends of Paulding County Parks: $1,200
- Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services (Paulding): $1,000
- House of Love Ministries (Paulding): $1,450
- Paulding Soccer Club: $1,000
- Enouf Cats (formerly Nips N Snips) of Paulding County: $1,000
- Antwerp Local School: $1,476
A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 1-800-686-2357 or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round-up. To view the photos, names, and details about what each grant will purchase, check out PPEC’s Facebook album here.
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. Since 1935, our not-for-profit model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.
08/05/19