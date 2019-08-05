PPEC gives $12,126 to 11 groups, including 3 in county

VW independent/submitted information

Mitch Price of Main Street Van Wert receives a donation from Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative to help purchase a new outdoor speaker system for downtown Van Wert.

photo provided

PAULDING — Small coins make a big difference when Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members join together to fund change in their communities. In fact, $12,126 in second-quarter grants was distributed to 11 local organizations through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.

Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.

Since Operation Round Up’s inception in 2010, it has provided more than $429,382 to over 147 organizations in Indiana and Ohio. Van Wert County recipients include:

Main Street Van Wert: $1,000

First United Methodist Church (Operation Back to School) $1,000

Van Wert Middle School: $500

Other organizations receiving donations include:

Lima Symphony Orchestra: $1,000

Putnam County YMCA: $1,500

Friends of Paulding County Parks: $1,200

Hands of Hope Pregnancy Services (Paulding): $1,000

House of Love Ministries (Paulding): $1,450

Paulding Soccer Club: $1,000

Enouf Cats (formerly Nips N Snips) of Paulding County: $1,000

Antwerp Local School: $1,476

A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 1-800-686-2357 or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round-up. To view the photos, names, and details about what each grant will purchase, check out PPEC’s Facebook album here.

Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative is proud to serve more than 12,900 members in Paulding, Putnam, Defiance, Van Wert, and Allen counties in Ohio, and Adams and Allen counties in Indiana. Since 1935, our not-for-profit model has allowed us to provide affordable, reliable, and safe power to rural areas with pride.