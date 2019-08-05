Monday Mailbag: August 5, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The Reds/Indians trade, high school football scrimmages, the MAC and Parkway football are the featured questions in this week’s Monday Mailbag.

Q: What are your thoughts on the trade between the Reds and Indians? Name withheld upon request

A: The main part of the trade is right fielder Yasiel Puig and starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, so I’ll focus on that.

Both players are probably rentals. Puig’s contract expires at the end of this season, while Bauer’s deal is up at the end of the 2020 season, and both should command big money on the open market. I don’t see the Reds or Indians re-signing either player.

In terms of a playoff push this season, there’s no doubt that it helps the Indians more than the Reds, especially if another player involved in the trade – Franmil Reyes – helps out at the plate.

Puig and Bauer are both known to have fiery temperaments. Bauer’s last throw with Cleveland was from the mound to the center field wall, and Puig’s last appearance in Cincinnati was part of a bench clearing brawl with Pittsburgh.

In many ways it’s a wash, and I think both players can help their respective new team this year, but for this season only, I give a slight edge to the Indians.

Q: I’ve noticed that some high school football teams scrimmage twice while others scrimmage three times. Why is that? Name withheld upon request

A: Most of it is personal preference by the head coach.

Some coaches feel their team only needs two scrimmages to prepare for the upcoming season, while others prefer three. Sometimes it’s a matter of scheduling and finding a suitable scrimmage opponent.

As far as scrimmages, don’t read into the results too much, because coaches use that time to fill open spots on offense and defensive, to try new things and to see what may work and what doesn’t. It doesn’t really matter who wins or loses a scrimmage.

Van Wert and Crestview each have three scrimmages this season.

The Cougars will travel to Parkway on Saturday before traveling to Allen East on August 16 for a quad scrimmage against the Mustangs, Leipsic and Lima Central Catholic. Van Wert will then host Crestview in the final preseason tune up on August 23.

The Knights will host Fort Recovery this Friday and Antwerp next Friday before traveling to Van Wert.

Q: Who do you think will win the MAC football championship this season? Name withheld upon request

A: Good question and your guess is as good as mine.

Offhand, I’d say there are three main contenders – defending champion Marion Local, Coldwater and St. Henry. It’s tough to count out last year’s co-champion Anna. It should be another fun title chase.

Q: Is this the year Parkway turns things around on the football field? Name withheld upon request

A: Both of Parkway’s non-conference opponents – Crestview and Spencerville – were playoff teams last year. Crestview will have different look in terms of personnel this season, while Spencerville will line up and come right at you. Then there’s the always tough MAC schedule, which should feature multiple playoff teams.

The Panthers have a new head coach in Joel Henkle, who’s a 2008 graduate of Parkway and is quite familiar with the MAC, but it’s likely going to take some time to get over the hump.

If you’re asking if the team will crack .500 this year I’d say the odds are probably against it, but that doesn’t mean it can’t happen.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.