Lincolnview to have annual open house

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools will be holding its annual open house Thursday, August 15, from 6-7:30 p.m. The evening serves as an open house for parents and students K-12 to visit their classrooms, meet their teachers, and bring their supplies to school.

Class schedules for 7-12 graders will be available for pick up beginning Monday, August 12, through Wednesday, August 14, from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Students may also pick up schedules during open house on August 15.

The first day of school for Lincolnview students is Monday, August 19. Students who are new to the Lincolnview School District and have not yet scheduled or registered for classes should come to the District Office, 15945 Middle Point Road in Van Wert, or call 419.968.2226.

The K-6 Elementary school supply lists are posted on the schools website: www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us

Some other information to note: