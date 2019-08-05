Designer Purse Bingo

A Designer Purse Bingo event will be held Friday, September 13, at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave. in Van Wert. Only 275 tickets will be sold for this event and can be purchased at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish and School offices on Jennings Road weekdays from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Ticket cost is $25, which entitles the purchaser and to play 25 games of bingo. New this year: Bingo players will be able to buy tickets for a chance to win a golden ticket, with one winner able to choose a purse before the games begin. For more information, call 419.238.3802 or 419.238.3979. Food will be available, along with door prizes, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing. Those playing bingo must be 18 years old or older. All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s School and Church. Shown is Meta Dreyer (left), who is purchasing the first ticket for the event from Shirley Straley, one of the event committee members. photo provided