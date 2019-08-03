VWES lists back-to-school information

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Elementary School announces important information for parents for the 2019-2020 school year:

Class lists will be posted on doors of the Elementary School Commons by 5 p.m. Friday, August 2.

Letters will be mailed out on Monday containing welcome letters from the teacher, open house information, and a detailed letter explaining the new registration process with FinalForms.

Parents and guardians of Van Wert Elementary School students are invited to the 2019-2020 open house on Thursday, August 15, at the following times:

First Grade 5:30-6:30 p.m. (meet in cafeteria)

Second Grade 6:30-7 p.m.

Third Grade 7-7:30 p.m.

Fourth Grade 6:30-7:30 p.m.

Fifth Grade 6:30-8 p.m.

Check out the Elementary School supply list here!

For more information or to answer concerns, contact the Elementary School office at 419.238.1761.

Be sure to follow Van Wert Elementary on Facebook for important updates! @vwespride.