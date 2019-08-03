VW Outdoorsmen to host Men’s Fun Shoot

VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association, along with Friends of the NRA, is hosting a Men’s Fun Shoot on August 10.

There will be two sessions: A morning session, from 10 a.m. to noon, is for inexperienced or novice shooters. The afternoon session, from 1 to 3 p.m., is for the more experienced shooters. The club is located at 9093 Ringwald Road, directly behind Huggy Bear Campground.

The morning session is for the beginner who has little or no experience with firearms. The club will have NRA instructors for both pistol and rifle. There is no need for participants to bring any equipment with them as the club has both pistols and rifles for them to use. There is limited space for this session, so call 419.203.9105 to register.

The afternoon session is for more experienced shooters. The club has challenge targets and dueling trees for shooters to try out their skills. There will be targets for .22-caliber rimfire and also dueling trees for both .22 rifles and pistols. This will take place at the new range built especially for .22’s and pistols. On the other range, participants can shoot targets out to 200 yards.

There is no charge for either session; however, preregistration is required. For more information, or to register, call the above telephone number. Also check out the organization’s web page at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info.