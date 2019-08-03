FHC announces ’31’ Bag Bingo fundraiser

VW independent/submitted information

In celebration of National Health Center Week, Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio will be hosting its seventh annual “31” Bag Bingo. The event will be held Wednesday, August 7, at The Knights of Columbus Hall, 425 Woodland Ave. in Van Wert.

Doors will open at 5 p.m., early bird game is scheduled for 6 p.m., and regular games will begin at 6:30 that evening.

Shown are some of the items available as prizes for Family Health Care’s “31” Bag Bingo event coming this month. photo provided

Participants may play 20 games of bingo, with merchandise-filled “31” bags awarded to the winner of each game. Each bag and its contents are valued at $100-$200. Additional cards will be available for $1 per card.

Early bird cards are $5 each and can be purchased at the event. The early bird game is a cover-all and the winner will receive a flat screen television.

There will be a 50/50 drawing, door prizes, raffle tickets, plus food and drinks for sale.

Proceeds for the event benefit Family Health Care, a Federally Qualified Health Center. Tickets are available at Family Health Care, 1191 Westwood Drive, for $15 presale or they can be purchased for $20 at the door the night of the event. For more information, call 419.238-6747.