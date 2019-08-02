VWHS Class of 1963 plans carry-in supper

VW independent/submitted information

Twenty-three members and guests of the Van Wert High School Class of 1963 shared a supper of Mexican cuisine July 23 at Mi Ranchito restaurant in Van Wert.

Those attending were Jim Brickner, Charlie Brickner, Donna (Gribler) Fulcomer, Karen (Linser) Gilliland, Lois Harrow and Joyce Harrow, Tim and Colleen Hoghe, Donna (Broerman) Keller and John Osting, Judy Kyle, Mike Long, Karen (Stittsworth) Madison, Carol (Spry) and Gary Mohr, Beverlee (Fell) and Gary Profit, Tim and Trish Rolsten, Nancy (O’Bryant) Schirm, Dave and Angie Watkins, and Denny Wilhelm.

A carry-in supper will be held on Tuesday, August 27, at 4:45 p.m. in the Community Building at Firemen’s Park on Ohio 118 in Ohio City. Pulled pork and shredded chicken sandwiches will be provided, as well as table service. Attendees are asked to bring a side dish and/or a dessert and beverage of their choice.

A special invitation is being extended to former teachers. Anyone attending is asked to contact Bev Profit.