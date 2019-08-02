VW independent ready for fall sports

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

Believe it or not, the 2019 high school fall sports season is right around the corner, and the VW independent is ready for extensive coverage.

The Sports page will once again feature complete game stories and recaps of all fall sports – football, soccer, volleyball, golf, tennis and cross country. Our coverage will also include exciting photos by Bob Barnes and Wyatt Richardson.

Other coverage will include fall sports team previews, including preseason football predictions for the Western Buckeye League and the Northwest Conference, along with the popular Monday Mailbag, Random Thoughts and the return of Coaches Corner, featuring comments from coaches in various fall sports.

Weekly football game previews featuring Van Wert, Crestview and their opponents will return this month, along with Pigskin Pick’Em, with predictions of all area high school football games.

Our Sports page will also have a complete list of each week’s scheduled varsity athletic events, weekly broadcast schedules for radio stations WKSD and WERT and weekly feature stories.