VW football practice

Van Wert High School’s football team took the field for practice on Friday morning. Players spent the morning going through various drills on offense, defense and special teams. The Cougars will scrimmage at Parkway on August 10, at Allen East on August 16, and home against Crestview on August 23. The season opener is August 30 at Bryan. Photos by Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent