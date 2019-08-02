Urban Conrad Fuerst

Urban Conrad Fuerst, 97, of Delphos, passed away Friday, August, 2, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center.

He was born June 9, 1922, in Delphos, the son of Hank and Rosa Saum Fuerst, who both preceded him in death. His mother remarried Gus Fuerst, and his stepfather also preceded him in death. He married Ann Hotz who passed away in September 2000.

Survivors include three daughters, Jenny (Mike) Daniel of Troy, Pam (Bill) Baxter of LaGrange, Indiana, and Teresa (Gary “Red”) Wolke of Delphos; a son, Duane “Dewey” (Bev) Fuerst of Van Wert; nine grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.

A daughter, Debra Benner; and five sisters, Fronie Rode, Vena Rode, Rita Mater, Gussie VanAutreve, and Ellie Bohnlein Lehmkuhle, also preceded him in death.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Monday, August 5, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos, with graveside military honors rendered by the Delphos Veterans Council.

Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Monday at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Vancrest Activities Fund.

