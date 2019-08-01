Vantage Career Center preparing for new school year

Vantage High School Director Mike Knott updates the board on the upcoming school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

The Vantage Career Center Board of Education made short work of a light agenda on Thursday, wrapping up the August monthly meeting in just 26 minutes.

High School Director Mike Knott told the board that enrollment is at 473 students and he said staff members are preparing for the upcoming school year, which begins Monday, August 19.

Knott praised students who competed in national competition of Skills USA. Sammie Backus finished fifth in the nation in CNC, while Katie Hamp obtained a silver medal in the life planning competition. Lyrissa Hammons and Allie Etter won a gold medal in the interior design competition.

Knott also noted that cosmetology instructors will be holding a “boot camp” next week for seniors coming back into the program.

“This is a way for them to get their skills up to par and also for them to gain extra hours to earn their state board license,” Knott said. “They’re a little low on hours because of weather cancelations and delays from last school year.”

Treasurer Laura Peters gave a brief recap of fiscal year 2019 revenues and expenditures, and she noted salaries and benefits were down two percent.

“Schools typically like to stay below that 81 percent (level) and we were well below that,” Peters said. “Our expenses actually were a little bit lower overall for fiscal year 19 than they were for 18, so overall, the district’s doing very well and is in very good financial standing.”

Superintendent Rick Turner gave an update on a recent conference he attended in Columbus and he noted the new state budget seems to bode well for career centers.

“The budget has a piece that emphasizes and incentivizes industry recognized credentials at both the high school and adult levels, which fits well into our continued push for students to earn industry credentials,” Turner explained. “We’ll continue to make this a high priority at Vantage to serve our students and meet the needs of local business and industry.”

Turner also updated the board on enrollment in Vantage’s various adult education programs.

The board approved one-year contracts for In-School Discipline Coordinator Amy Wiechart-Bayliff and Christopher Miles as Construction Equipment Technology instructor, and board members approved three additional work days for Miles and Ohio Technical Center Director Kit Tyler.

Other hirings included Erin Askins and Samantha Joseph, practical nursing program instructors; Jaime Kipfer and Theresa Mengerink, virtual learning instructors, and Ameila Miller, medical assistant instructor, along with a list of bus and van drivers.

Lonnie Nedderman was appointed as Vantage’s delegate to the Ohio School Boards Association’s Capital Conference in Columbus November 10-12, with Ron Bradford serving as the alternate.

The next meeting of the Vantage Career Center Board of Education will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, September 5, in the district conference room.