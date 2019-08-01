Crestview provides start of school info

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — The Crestview Middle School and High School community is excited to begin the 2019-20 school year. Students in grades 7-12 may pick up schedules on Wednesday-Friday, August 14, 15, and 16, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Students in grades 7 and 8 may pay student fees at this time.

High school students may pay laptop ($25), agenda/paper ($12), and/or yearbook ($55) fees as well. Students enrolled in driver’s education must pay for the course by Wednesday, August 21. All other high school student fees will be accessed after the last day for possible high school schedule changes, August 23.

Registration for students new to Crestview Middle School and/or Crestview High School will begin on Tuesday, August 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Please contact the student services department to set up an appointment by calling 419.749.9100, extension 6000.

For incoming sixth–grade middle school students, orientation will be at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, August 14, in the auditeria. Student fee information will be presented and may be paid at this time.

The first day of school for students will be on Wednesday, August 21, starting at 8 a.m.