County Auditor’s Office being investigated

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach reported Thursday an investigation into alleged criminal activity is being conducted involving the Van Wert County Auditor’s Office.

Sheriff Riggenbach said his office received a complaint of possible criminal activity within the Auditor’s Office. The sheriff said he contacted the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) with the Ohio Attorney General’s Office to request it conduct a criminal investigation into the allegations, which it is doing at this time.

More information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.