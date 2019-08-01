VWMS releases start of school information

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Middle School has announced 2019-2020 opening of school information for parents and students.

Sixth-grade studentsare invited to an orientation beginning at 9 a.m. and lasting until noon on Tuesday, August 13. Sixth-grade students should enter the VWMS gym entrance. Students will enjoy a complimentary pizza lunch to conclude orientation and may be picked up at noonusing the VWMS gymnasium entrance.

The orientation is for students only.

Parents of sixth-graders are invited to a “Parent Welcome-School Fair” from 9:10-10:30 a.m. August 13, beginningin the First Federal Lecture Hall of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.Parents may park in the VWMS gymnasium parking lot and enter the VWMS gym entrance.

Parents will enjoy an informal, informational meeting focused on a positive start to middle school from administration members, starting at 9:10 a.m. in the lecture hall. There will also be an opportunity to walk through a “school fair” to get further information and to see all the activities at VWMS. Parents may fill out paperwork in the computer lab, pay student fees, and put money on their lunch account during the school fair.

The parent portion will end at 10:30 a.m.and parents should then return at noonto pick up their child outside the VWMS gym entrance.

Seventh- and eighth-grade studentscan stop by the school any time between 1-3 p.m.Tuesday, August 13. Students should enter using the VWMS gym entrance. A “school fair” will be available where students canpick up their class schedule, try out their locker, and see all the activities at VWMS.

Seventh- and eighth-grade students are not expected to stay the entire two hours.

Parents of seventh- and eighth-graders are invited to a “Parent Welcome-School Fair” event anytime between1-3 p.m. August 13. Parents may park in the VWMS gym parking lotand enter using the VWMS gym entrance.

There will also be an opportunity to walk through a “school fair” getting further information and see all the activities at VWMS. Parents may fill out paperwork in the computer lab, pay student fees, and put money on lunch accounts during the school fair. The media center will be open for parents to watch an informative slideshow and administrators will be available during this time. We look forward to seeing you and starting the 2019-2020 school year on a positive note.

The first day of school for the 2019-2020 school year will be Tuesday, August 20. Any questions or concerns can be directed to Principals Mark Bagley or Darla Dunlap at 419.238.0727 or Sarah White, school counselor, at 419.238.5520.