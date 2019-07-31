Two sentenced, 13 appear in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Two sentencings were among the 13 criminal hearings held this week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Brendan Berman, 23, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 95 days in the County Correctional Facility on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield gave Berman credit for 35 days already served.

Brittany N. Pessefell, 22, of Van Wert, was given three years of community control, including 30 days in jail, on a charge of assault, a felony of the fifth degree.

One person was also arraigned this week.

Dawne Taylor, 54, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a felony of the third degree. She was released on an unsecured personal surety bond and will appear for a pretrial conference at 8 a.m. Wednesday, August 21.

Four people changed their pleas during hearings held Wednesday.

Samuel Lee Hyndman, 29, of Bluffton, Indiana, changed his plea to guilty to one count of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Judge Burchfield scheduled a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 18.

Troy W. Terhark, 55, of Lima, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Judge Burchfield modified Terhark’s bond to release him on a personal surety bond and will sentence him at 9 a.m. Wednesday, September 25.

Jody Baker, 37, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to passing bad checks, a first-degree misdemeanor. She then requested, and was granted, treatment in lieu of conviction, and her case was stayed pending completion of a substance abuse treatment program. She was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $1,001.51.

Bradley Wilcox, 26, of Haviland, changed his plea to guilty to carrying a concealed weapon, a misdemeanor of the first degree, along with a specification for forfeiture of a weapon. Wilcox was sentenced to one year of community control, including 50 hours of community service, and a $500 fine.

Two people also appeared for probation violations.

Tera Hernandez, 40, of Ohio City, admitted to violating her probation by failing to complete a treatment program at the Western Ohio Regional Treatment and Habilitation (WORTH) Center in Lima. She was sentenced to 180 days in jail on each of the two counts, with the sentences to run consecutive to each other. She was also given credit for 87 days already served.

Idris Nuriddeen, 44, of Van Wert, denied violating his probation by possessing and having in his control drug abuse instruments. A hearing on the matter was set for 2:30 p.m. Monday, August 5.

Also this week, Alexander Chorvas, 24, of Van Wert, had his oral request to have his bond modified on one count each of aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs denied during a hearing on Monday.

Three people waived their constitutional right to a speedy trial and were granted more time to prepare their cases.

Emily Bollenbacher, 28, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and was granted more time to prepare her case. A pretrial conference was set for 8 a.m. August 21.

Brian David Bleeke, 53, of Convoy, signed a time waiver and was granted more time to prepare his case. A pretrial conference was scheduled for 8 a.m. August 21.

Michael A. Reichert, 36, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver and was granted more time to prepare his case. He will appear for a pretrial conference at 9 a.m. Wednesday, August 28.