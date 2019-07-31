Lucille V. Becker

Lucille V. Becker, 91, of Delphos, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

She was born November 6, 1927, in Elida, the daughter of Leo and Clara (Schulte) Omlor, who both preceded her in death. On June 15, 1949, she married William J. Becker, who died December 19, 1977.

Survivors include four sons, William John (Debbie) Becker of Moyock, North Carolina, and Thomas E. (Mary Jo) Becker, Joseph L. (Diana) Becker, and Edward R. Becker, all of Delphos; a son-in-law, David (Kristen) Elwer of Lima; one sister-in-law, Margaret Koester of Delphos; a brother-in-law, Jerry Rode; nine grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A daughter, Lucia A. Elwer; five sisters, Esther (Hillary) Bielawski, Dolores (Eugene) Fischbach, LaDonna (Paul) Keller, Jeannie (Tony) Niedecken, and Virginia (Doyt Cox) Rode; and a brother-in-law, Maynard Koester, also preceded her in death.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 3, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in St. John’s Cemetery ni Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Friday, August 2, the funeral home, where a parish wake will be held at 7:30 that evening.

Preferred memorials: St. John Parish Foundation.

Condolences may be expressed at www.harterandschier.com.