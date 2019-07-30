VW Boosters to offer tailgate meal

Submitted information

The Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club will host a Tailgate Meal on Thursday, August 1, in the Van Wert High School Commons. This event is open to the public and will serve as a fundraiser for the club and will offer fans an opportunity to meet Van Wert High School fall athletes.

“Our goal is to create energy and excitement for our athletes as we kick of the new school year,” Van Wert High School Athletic Booster Club President Michelle Gunter said. “We see this as an excellent opportunity for the Van Wert community to come out, enjoy dinner together and meet our fall sports teams.”

Dinner will be served from 5 until 6 p.m. at $5 per meal and will include hamburgers, hotdogs, potato salad, baked beans, chips, cookies and a drink. At 6:15 p.m., a community pep rally and Meet the Teams will be held at Niswonger Performing Arts Center. Following the pep rally, all fall athletes and parents will be asked to stay for the mandatory OHSAA pre-season meeting.

Football season tickets as well as student passes can be purchased from the Van Wert High School Athletic Director during this event as well.

