Vantage sets student orientation dates

VW independent/submitted information

It’s time to get ready for the new school year at Vantage Career Center.

There will be two orientation meetings to welcome new students and their parents to the school. The first orientation meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, August 12, for students enrolled in Ag & Industrial Power Tech, Auto Body, Auto Technology, Construction Equipment Technology, Carpentry, Electricity, Industrial Mechanics, Precision Machining, and Welding programs.



The second orientation meeting is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, for students in the Business and Human Services programs (Network Systems, Cosmetology, Criminal Justice, Culinary Arts, Interactive Media, Early Childhood Education, Health Information Management, and Health Technology).



Both meetings will be held in the commons area at Vantage.

Each evening will include a brief general session, as well as an opportunity for students and their parents to re-acquaint themselves with the Vantage building, talk to teachers, complete electronic forms, pay program fees, put money on lunch accounts, pick up class schedules, and get measured for uniforms.

Payments can be made with cash, check, or http://www.payschoolscentral.com. All students new to Vantage and their parents should attend one of these meetings.

Students who attended Vantage last year can pick up schedules and pay program fees from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, August 12 and 13. Parents willreceive a letter in the mail with instructions on how to fill out the required “beginning of the year” forms using the Oneview parent portal.

Returning students who are unable to pick up their schedules on the above dates should call Vantage Student Services at 419.238.5411 or 800.686.3944, extension 2126, to make arrangements to obtain schedules before school starts.

The first day of school for new students is Monday, August 19, starting at 8:23 a.m. The first day of school for returning students is Tuesday, August 20. The school day runs until 2:40 p.m.

For more information, call Vantage Student Services at the number above.