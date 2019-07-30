United Way plans Chip for Change event

VW independent/submitted information

United Way of Van Wert will kick off its 2019-20 campaign at Hickory Sticks Golf Course with its first annual Chip for Change unScramble Golf event.

This event has been created with the support of the YMCA of Van Wert County and Hickory Sticks Golf Club. The YMCA is donating the use of the course and all fees to the United Way for this event, which is not geared for the serious golfer, but for those who want to have fun and help raise funds for local United Way agencies. Best of all, no clubs will be needed.

There will be 18 holes of golf featuring some of the United Way agencies. Each hole will be quite different, as the agencies have created a theme for each hole.

Primary sponsors for the event are Van Wert auto dealerships Lee Kinstle GM Sales & Service, StateWide Ford Lincoln, and Greve Chrysler Jeep, which are providing food and prizes for all those participating.

Participants are asked to hurry and register as the event is limited to 36 four-person teams. The cost per team is $100 and those registering should call the United Way Office at 419.238.6689

A meal will be provided by Wild Hare BBQ after the outing. There will also be side bets, raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and several door prizes.

Registration begins at 1 p.m. the day of the event, Friday, September 13, with a shotgun start at 2 that afternoon. Rain date is Friday, October 4.