Global Leadership Summit set for August

VW independent/submitted information

The largest two-day leadership event in the world returns to Van Wert on Thursday, August 8, and Friday, August 9. The Global Leadership Summit originates live from Chicago and will be presented in the Family Life Center of Trinity Friends Church, 605 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, which is one of 500 sites for the event across the United States reaching an estimated 405,000 persons.

The event will be translated into 60 languages and shown at an additional 900 sites in more than 135 countries around the world in the months following the live event.

With the theme “Everyone Has Influence,” the Global Leadership Summit features a faculty of leadership speakers from the business and organization worlds with amazing stories and experiences to share during the two-day event.

This year’s speakers include Liz Bohannon, co-founder and co-CEO of Sseka Designs; Aja Brown, mayor of Compton, California; DeVon Franklin, producer, author, and CEO of Franklin Entertainment; Jason Dorsey, No-1 rated Gen Z and millennial speaker and researcher; Craig Groeschel, co-founder and senior pastor of Life Church; Bear Grylls, adventurer, writer, and TV host; Todd Henry, founder of Accidental Creative, as well as an author and leadership consultant; Jia Jiang, best-selling author, blogger, and entrepreneur; Dr. Kris Kandiah, founder of Home for Good, consultant, and social engineer; Patrick Lencionni, best-selling author, founder and CEO of The Table Group; Bozoma Saint John, chief marketing officer of Endeavor; Jo Saxton, author, leadership coach, and entrepreneur; Ben Sherwood, former co-chairman of Disney Media Networks, former president of Disney ABC television, and best-selling author; Danielle Strickland, pastor, author, and justice advocate; and Chris Voss, former FBI hostage negotiator and founder of The Black Swan Group.

On Thursday, August 8, guest check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. and sessions will run from 9:30 a.m. until 5:45 p.m. On Friday, August 9, the sessions will start at 9:30 a.m. and run until 4:30 p.m. Each day includes stretch breaks and a break for lunch, which is included in the registration.

The registration fee for individuals and teams up to nine people is $209 per person. The team rate for a team of 10-24 persons is $189 per person. And for teams of 25 or more the rate is $169 per person.

Special discounts are offered for full time students, teachers and active military. Teachers and nurses can receive continuing education units (CEUs) for attending.

Online registration is available at http://GlobalLeadership.org/Summit.