Michael D. Mefferd, 65, of rural Rockford, died at 4:49 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at his residence.

Michael D. Mefferd

He was born September 22, 1953, in Van Wert, the son of Don and Louise (Wilson) Mefferd, who both preceded him in death. On November 13, 1971, he married Rebecca (Trim) Mefferd, who survives him at the family residence in rural Rockford.

He is also survived by two sons, Michael D. Mefferd Jr. of rural Rockford and Robert F. (Erika) Mefferd of Convoy; a daughter, Felicia (Isaiah) Jones of Jonestown; three grandchildren, Lucas, Grant, and Courtney Mefferd of Convoy; one brother, Allen Mefferd of Van Wert; two sisters, Jane (Steve) Blevins of New Haven, Indiana, and Lisa (Brian) Wisener of Middle Point; and several nieces and nephews.

An infant brother Jeffery Mefferd, also preceded him in death.

Mike had been an 18-year employee of Aeroquip Corporation while also running his dairy farm for over 40 years. He was also a part-time employee of Mercer Machine Shop.

He enjoyed going to fairs, where he visited dairy cattle and other animal exhibitions and talked with other dairy farmers. He also loved going to auctions.

Funeral services will be at noon Saturday, August 3, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Darwin Dunten officiating. Burial will follow in IOOF Cemetery in Convoy.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: 4-H Udder Club or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.comor emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.